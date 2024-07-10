Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are set to leave the club after three years at St James’ Park, ITV News understands.

Staveley played a key role in facilitating the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) £300million takeover of the club in October 2021.

PIF purchased a 80% stake in Newcastle - while the Reuban family hold a 10% share in the club.

As part of that deal, 51-year-old Staveley also acquired a 10% stake in Newcastle, though earlier this year, it was announced that her share had been diluted to 6% - with the Reuben family’s shares increasing.

Staveley and her husband, Ghodoussi, oversaw the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager, signed the likes of Bruno Guimarães and Kieran Trippier, and saw the Magpies avoid relegation in the first season of their ownership.

Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Newcastle United have been contacted for comment.

Who is Amanda Staveley?

Amanda Louise Staveley was born in Yorkshire on April 11, 1973 - where her family continues to reside in North Yorkshire.

The 51-year-old is known for her links with wealthy Middle East investors and it has previously been reported that her own net worth is around £110million.

Manchester City fans will also be all too familiar with her abilities as a financier. It was Ms Staveley who helped broker Sheikh Mansour's acquisition of City in 2008.

It was also in 2016 when the same firm was involved in a joint bid to buy a share in Liverpool, but it was rejected.

Amanda Staveley led the Saudi Arabia-backed consortium trying to take over Newcastle United from 2017.

