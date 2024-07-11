One of the most high profile - and most controversial - MPs elected in the North East is North Durham MP Luke Akehurst.

Labour's National Executive Committee selected Mr Akehurst as the constituency candidate, with no vote for local party members, during the 2024 General Election.

He had been parachuted into the seat after veteran MP Kevan Jones announced he was standing down on health grounds.

"Though I don't have a personal connection there, I felt I would be a good political fit there," Mr Akehurst explained. "Because you look at the previous MPs, Kevan Jones and Giles Radice, they're both broadly from the same wing of the party as me."

The 52-year-old, who grew up in the South East, secured 16,562 votes in the election.

Mr Akehurst believes that he will be able to handle any political battle, calling it as being "comparatively easy" following a neurological illness.

In 2009, he developed a neurological disorder called POEMS syndrome, and spent five months in hospital. After a further nine months in a wheelchair, he now uses a walking stick."I was in hospital for five months, treated with radiotherapy, came home unable to walk, was in a wheelchair for a year, and then the NHS taught me to walk again," he said.

"So if you can overcome that kind of illness, some of the political battles that I've bought seem comparatively easy."

Mr Akehurs was the former head of advocacy group We Believe in Israel. Credit: LDRS

Mr Akehurst previously worked as a former councillor in the London borough of Hackney, and served on Labour’s governing body the National Executive Committee.

He also held roles in the Labour First group, and Labour To Win.

One of his most controversial roles, is his involvement for the We Believe in Israel group, and being a pro-Israel lobbyist.

News of Labour's appointment for its North Durham candidate caused anger by pro-Palestine campaigners, who protested against his selection.

Israel's bombardment and offensives in Gaza have killed more than 38,200 people, and wounded more than 88,000.

Mr Akehurst has been a fierce defender of Israel’s military action in Gaza.

ITV Tyne Tees Politics Correspondent Tom Sheldrick asked him, "Is there a number of civilian deaths in Gaza that would stop you defending Israel?"

In response, he said: "The organisation that I ran, and my personal beliefs, and the manifesto of the Labour party are committed to a two-state solution where, as well as Israel being a Jewish state, that there's a free independent state for the Palestinians.

"I agreed with the stance the Labour party had in its manifesto about the current war in Gaza, that there needs to be a stop to the killing."

Play Brightcove video

ITV Tyne Tees political correspondent Tom Sheldrick sat down with newly elected North Durham MP Luke Akehurt.

We put Mr Akehurst to the test, finding out how much he knows about his new constituency in a quick fire round of questions.

What is the famous open air museum in your constituency called?"It's called Beamish."

What's the name of Durham's cricket ground in Chester-le-Street?"Erm, Riverside."

And what's the name of the castle next to the cricket ground in Chester-le-Street?"Lumley Castle."

When asked about his priorities for North Durham, and the region as a whole, he said he was focused on "investment and jobs."

"Even if we're not able to immediately increase the overall package of government spending, we can make sure it's distributed more fairly."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…