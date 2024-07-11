Six people were taken to hospital and properties had to be evacuated after a suspected arson in South Shields.

Police were alerted to a fire inside a property on Chatsworth Court shortly after 4am on Thursday 11 July.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Northumbria Police said six people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not deemed to be life-threatening.

South Tyneside Council staff are supporting those residents who continue to be affected by the fire.

The scene at Chatsworth Court. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire with support from the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are treating the fire as a suspected arson.

Officers and partners remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to residents. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting reference: NP-20240711-0129. Alternatively, call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...