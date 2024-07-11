The Tyne and Wear Metro has announced an £8.8 million project that will see 1990s technology updated in its control room.

The day-to-day operation of the Metro is done in the control room using the its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System - known as SCADA - which will now be replaced with new digital equipment.

It will allow for faster and more effective fault finding, with the aim of providing Metro customers with less disruption to essential facilities like lifts and escalators.

The SCADA system is used to manage Metro’s power supply, fire and intruder alarms, lighting, lifts, escalators and tunnel drainage pumps.

The current system, which is run from a desk in the Metro Control Centre at South Gosforth, was installed in the mid-1990s.

It will be the most significant upgrade to the Metro control room since the installation of a £12million computerised signalling control system in 2018.

Stuart Clarke, metro infrastructure director, said: “This project represents a major investment in new technology for the Metro control room.

“The new system will allow us to resolve infrastructure issue more effectively, which will mean less disruption for our customers.

“We’re going to install a completely new system, which brings with it the very latest railway industry technology. It will replace a now life expired system which was fitted in the 1990s.

“High voltage power is what makes the Metro run. It’s a vital system for us and one that we are investing in to ensure we have Metro system for many more years to come.”

The project is expected to take two years to complete.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...