A fundraiser who has spent 16 years raising money for cancer research has passed a million pound milestone.Ann Walsh helped to set up the Relay for Life in Jarrow, South Tyneside, after she lost both her parents and her sister to cancer.

Since 2008, she has raised more than £1,000,000 for Cancer Research UK.

This weekend the achievement will be celebrating with a family fun day at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow.

Ann described passing the milestone as "unbelievable," adding that "he amount of money that's come in recently is just incredible."

She said the achievement "makes me feel really proud, particularly because I lost my mum, dad and sister all to cancer. And the money we receive stays locally here in the North East. We have funded research up here in Newcastle."

Nicky McKenna, Regional Fundraising Manager for the North East at Cancer Research UK said the money that had been raised over the past few years means researchers at the Newcastle Centre "can make new life saving discoveries".

That means, he said, that "they can help our mums, our dads, our children, friends and colleagues to live longer. And while they do live longer, they'll have better quality lives due to the treatments that are developed and that's all funded by the work of Ann and her committee and everybody that supports Relay for Life."

The fun day will take place at Monkton Stadium on Saturday, July 13, from 11am.

