Euros fever grips North East as countdown to Sunday's final begins

The North East is holding its collective breath as England prepare for the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate's side could make history by winning their first major championship since the famous World Cup victory in 1966.

Among the players who have helped England reach this point are Newcastle United duo Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon, along with Wearside-born Jordan Pickford, who has been a pillar of strength for Gareth Southgate's side.

Jordan Pickford will be in goal for Gareth Southgate's side in Sunday's final. Credit: PA Images

Ahead of Sunday's final, students at Sunningdale School got the chance to see boots, gloves and shirts belonging to the man himself, thanks to the Sunderland Fans' Museum.

Michael Ganley from the museum said: "We've had quite a lot of children want to wear Pickford's gloves, hold his boots, wear his boots and even his shirt as well.

"It's not every day that people can meet their idols. That's why the museum wants to break those stigmas and barriers against that. Bringing the shirts here today enables those to wear them. It's the next best thing to being shoulder to shoulder with the guys."

The visit was part of the school's 'Soccer Celebration' as excitement brews for kickoff on Sunday evening.

Shirts, gloves and boots belonging to Jordan Pickford were a big hit with pupils at Sunningdale School. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In Pickford's hometown of Washington, The Cherry Tree pub is preparing for a bumper weekend.

"It's huge. All the extra trade... we were that busy last Saturday that we had to get an extra beer order in on the Monday, Tuesday again we got another delivery. Wednesday was really busy too, so we're expecting a full house for Sunday.

"When we went through last time, we had people up on the tables, everyone singing Three Lions. It was just an absolutely amazing atmosphere to be a part of.

"As soon as that [winning goal] went in, the full house went up, glasses went all over the floor, drinks had been spilt, a table went over, it was absolutely amazing."

Euros Fever has caught on at The Cherry Tree pub in Jordan Pickford's hometown of Washington. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Spain squad contains some familiar faces to fans of North East football - Ayoze Pérez, Mikel Merino and Joselu all had spells at Newcastle United in recent years.

Cheering on those in red and yellow will be chef Jorge Del Iio Rubio at Cafe Andaluz, a Spanish restaurant in Newcastle city centre.

He said: "I want the trophy to come back it to Spain, after 10 years without trophies I think it's time to get it back.

"I expect Spain to do the same job that they did to Italy, press a lot and hassle England - completely destroying the midfield of England so they have control of the game all the time.

Jorge Del Iio Rubio is backing Spain to dominate England in Sunday's final. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I’m one against many in the restaurant. They want to make bets all the time, one beer here one drink there.

"I would love it to be 2-1, maybe 3-1 if Spain are very good. I am very confident the only thing might be if they take out Kane and put a faster striker in might cause problems to Spain but otherwise, I don't think so!"

The match kicks of at 8pm and will be broadcast live on ITV1.

