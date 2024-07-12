Newly appointed Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson, said she is determined to make sure that "all children, no matter what their background have the chance to get on in life.”

In an exclusive first interview in her new role, the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South spoke to us about her rise from humble beginnings and what she aims to achieve as education lead for the new Labour Government.

Bridget Phillipson grew up in Washington. Credit: Bridget Phillipson

Born on Wearside, Bridget Phillipson has said she was bullied for being poor at school.

She told us: “We didn’t have a lot particularly when I was very young and I grew in a time when there was a lot of judgment about family shape and I was brought up in a single parent family but I am determined as secret of state for education.

"I’m determined to make sure that all children no matter what their background have the chance to get on in life.”

She attended the same school as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, St Robert of Newminster in Washington.

She had a few words of encouragement for the England side ahead of their Euro final match against Spain on Sunday, adding: "I’ve got every confidence in him and so far this week it’s been a good week for former St Robert's students, I’m starting to feel nervous like everyone for Sunday but I wish Jordan and all the lads all the best."

Bridget Phillipson went to the same school as England's goal keeper Jordan Pickford. Credit: PA

Bridget Phillipson also attended Oxford University. When asked if her aims where to encourage children to follow in her footsteps she said: "I think it's about young people having a range of opportunities in terms of how they want to progress and having really strong options.

"Whether that’s apprenticeships and I’ve seen some really fantastic provision and I want to see more of that and absolutely the chance to go to university if that’s what’s right for the young person."

She added: "What drives me is that I believe that opportunities should be for everyone. It shouldn't just be for a lucky few.

"I was very lucky but I don’t think life should come down to luck and that’s where the government comes in to make sure we create the conditions where all young people can thrive."

In light of her drive for equal opportunities for all children, we asked Bridget if the Government had plans to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

The policy was introduced by the Conservative Government in 2017. It has meant that almost all families having a third or subsequent child – both in and out of work – are no longer entitled to receive support for those children through Universal Credit or Child Tax Credits.

The North East Child Poverty Commission made renewed calls this week for the Government to scrap the cap, saying it's the most effective way to tackle child poverty.

Although she didn't address directly whether or not the Government would lift the cap she said: "Of course we will take action across the whole of government to drive down the levels of child poverty but we know that the fiscal inheritance is the worst since the Second World War.

"So we face some really tough choices about what can and cannot do.

"I am determined to make sure we reduce the number of children living in poverty which is why we’ve set out plans for universal free breakfast clubs in every primary school because not only would that be a real help to parents but alongside that it delivers really strong academic outcomes too.

"It also supports children around attendance where we know at the moment particularly in our region we’re facing really big challenges around children who haven’t returned in the same numbers as after the pandemic."

ITV Tyne Tees' Political Correspondent, Tom Sheldrick, asked Bridget Phillipson if she would like to be Prime Minister one day. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

ITV Tyne Tees' Political Correspondent, Tom Sheldrick, asked Bridget Phillipson about how she felt that there had been three female Conservative Prime Ministers and no female Labour leaders. She said she had confidence in Keir Starmer and described him as a "fantastic" PM.

When asked if she would ever like to be Prime Minister, she said: "I’m in my dream job as Education Secretary and I want to make a success of that.

"I've got enough on my plate at the moment and I’m just focused on making sure we give all our children a great start in life."

