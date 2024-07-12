A great grandmother from Hexham caused a head-on crash after drinking whisky to deal with toothache and a urine infection.

Margaret Kennedy, 64, drove her Vauxhall Corsa on the wrong side of the road on the A69 in Hexham at around 11:45pm on 1 December last year. She had no recollection of getting behind the wheel of the car.

The court heard that there was fog on the night in question, with Kennedy ending up on the wrong side of the road shortly after it changed from a dual carriageway to a single lane.

When the other driver, in a Citroen Berlingo, saw Kennedy coming towards her, she changed lanes but so too did Kennedy.

Arriving at the scene, officers found her still in the car with the airbags deployed.

A breathalyser test found she was twice the legal limit. She told officers she had no recollection of getting into her car.

The other driver suffered minor injuries to her face.Kennedy, of Broadway, Fourstones, Hexham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink driving at Newcastle Crown Court.

She was sentenced to a 15-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and was handed an 18 month driving ban.

