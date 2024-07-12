A rail service provider is allowing its passenger to travel later or the day after so they don't miss the Euro final.

The London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is allowing passengers booked to travel on one of their services during England Euro final match against Spain on Sunday 14 July to travel later or defer their ticket to Monday 15 July 2024.

The offer applies to anyone already booked to be on an LNER service, at any point after 6pm on Sunday 14 July 2024.

LNER said that anyone who decides to travel on Sunday evening can expect special England football messages on trains, at stations and latest score updates where possible.

The England side qualified for the Euro final after beating the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday 10 July. Credit: PA

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: “England’s men are through to their first ever major final on foreign soil, and we don’t want LNER customers to miss the drama.

"Anyone already booked to be on one of our trains during the game can now travel on Monday instead, allowing them to stay where they are and watch the game.

"LNER sends Gareth Southgate and the England Team its best wishes and dare to dream that it’s coming home.”

Customers who are switching trains can make a new, free seat reservation in the LNER app or on the LNER website.

England qualified for the Euro final after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in the semi-finals on Wednesday 10 July. They take on Spain in the final on Sunday 15 July at 8pm.

