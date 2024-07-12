Children at a York Primary school are roaring on England to Euros success in British Sign Language.

Year 3 pupils at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy are urging Gareth Southgate's side to bring football home on Sunday by learning to sign Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds.

Play Brightcove video

The children have been learning British Sign Language to support their classmate Archie who is hearing impaired. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The children have been learning British Sign Language to support their classmate Archie, who is deaf.

With the help of Archie’s interpreter and friend, Florence, he told us that having his classmates learn the song in sign language made him “happy”.

He added: “Everyone can sign with me and I can understand.”

When asked if he thought the England side would be bringing home the trophy on Sunday, Archie gave a definite “yes!”

Play Brightcove video

Teaching assistant Stephanie Coverdale, said: “It’s absolutely amazing, all of the kids in the school love signing, especially in year 3 because they love to include Archie.

“This song, is such a special song to all England fans out there so to include Archie as well as the rest of the children is just amazing.

“To have hearing children to learn basic sign is such an important part for a deaf child at school, to help them feel included, and that’s what we aim to do.

“They’re a football mad year group to be honest and they love signing and singing so we just brought it all together to include everybody.”

Victory for England on Sunday would be their first major championship win since lifting the World Cup in 1966. They will face a Spain side who cemented themselves as early favourites to win Euro 2024.

Kickoff is at 8pm, with the game being broadcast on ITV1.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...