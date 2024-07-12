A woman has been taken to hospital with "significant facial injuries" following a collision in Newcastle.

At around 2:30am on Thursday 11July officers received report that a Mercedes Benz E220, was travelling south on the A1 when it struck a pedestrian on the A69 slip road, in the West Denton area.

Emergency services attended the scene where the pedestrian – a female in her 40s – had suffered significant facial injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries. The road was closed for a short period of time but has since been reopened.

Officers have now launched a full investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision – and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage or may have seen the car, or female on the A1, on either the north or southbound carriageway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...