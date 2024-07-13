Durham Miners' Gala marks 40 years since the miners' strikes

The 2024 Durham Miners’ Gala has marked the 40th anniversary of the miners’ strikes today in 1984/85.

The 138th 'Big Meeting' on Saturday 13 July packed the streets of the historic city with marching workers and trade unionists.

The year-long miners’ strike, which began in March 1984, saw miners and their families across the country fight to preserve their jobs, their industry and their communities.

Within a decade of the end of the strike, every mine on the Durham coalfield had been closed, having a devastating economic and social impact on the region.

All those speaking at this year’s gala had direct involvement in the miners’ strike or are organising in defence of workers today.

The bands performed in front of the Royal County Hotel. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Trade union general secretaries took to the platform this year, alongside speakers like Ian Lavery (a former miner and president of the National Union of Mineworkers), Alan Mardghum (Secretary of the Durham Miners’ Association) and Heather Wood, who played a leading role in the women’s support groups throughout and beyond the strike.

The theme was ‘Solidarity Forever’ with the DMA highlighting the solidarity that sustained the strike and has kept the gala goin

g in the decades that followed.

Roads were closed to allow for banner

groups, bands and marchers to proceed through the city.

At Durham Cathedral, there was a Blessing of the Banners Service with recently made banners carried from the racecourse to the cathedral to be blessed.

The procession lasted around four hours. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

