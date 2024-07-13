Liam Fender moves Newcastle gig time to allow for England Euros final

North Shields-based singer-songwriter Liam Fender is shifting the time of his gig in Newcastle on Sunday 14 July to allow for fans to watch England in the Euros final.

Fender's set at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop is in collaboration featuring the dynamic Voices of Virtue gospel choir, and it's his biggest gig yet.

To account for the game against Spain tomorrow, which kicks of at 8pm, the event will now take place between 4:30pm and 7:30pm and not the evening as originally billed.

Organisers say the change in time does not affect customer orders with all tickets remaining valid, and in honour of the Three Lions brilliant run, discounted tickets as low as £5 are now available.

The gig time now means football fans have the opportunity to enjoy the music and make it out in plenty of time to catch the match, which is on ITV1 with build-up from 6:30pm.Liam Fender is a true-Geordie, growing up with his brother Sam, next to the iconic St James’s Park.

The collaborative project with Voices of Virtue gospel choir is led by Paul James who heads the NorthEastFUSE project, bringing together cultural artists for special one-off concerts.

Speaking about the collaboration, Fender shared his excitement, stating: "It's been a really good start, the project has had a great response so far. Everything I write comes from a real place so I guess people connect to that. Live-wise, I think the synergy between the band really pulls people in. It's seven guys really in the moment and loving what we're doing.

"This collaboration is not just about bringing two musical acts together;" says Liam. "It's about merging our stories, our passions, and our sounds to create a shared experience."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...