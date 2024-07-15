A vehicle was driven into a property and a fire started nearby in County Durham, police say.

Officers were called to an address on Almond Court, in Shildon, at around 2.40am on Sunday (14 July).

Durham Constabulary said it is believed a blue 4x4 car drove along Spout Lane and across the garden into the property.

The occupants of the vehicle are said to have then got out, and started a fire near to the house.

The force said the vehicle then drove off on Spout Lane towards Middridge, but it was later recovered near to Leeholme.

Nobody was injured in the incident and Bishop Auckland CID are now asking for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.

