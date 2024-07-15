A dangerous driver is facing a lengthy jail term after he admitted causing the death of a teenager at a bus-stop while five times the drug drive limit.

Steven Wallace had been snorting cocaine the night before he lost control of his BMW 320i in West Denton, Newcastle, killing 19-year-old Joe Scott and seriously injuring his girlfriend.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday 15 July.

Wallace, of Millfield Close, in Newburn, Newcastle, also admitted drug driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

Joe Scott, 19, died at the scene on West Denton Way after being hit by the out-out-of-control BMW. Credit: Northumbria Police

He was remanded in custody and told he faces a "substantial" spell behind bars when he is sentenced later this year.

Judge Christopher Prince told him: "You know you are going to receive a substantial custodial sentence for this horrific bit of driving, careering off the road on a Sunday afternoon.

"You are going to stay in custody until you are sentenced.

"You were over five times over the cocaine limit, taken the night before broken down in your system. I've no idea why you used so much cocaine.

"I'm certainly not going to submit the public to the risk of you using cocaine or driving dangerously again. Accordingly you will remain in custody."

Flowers were laid at the bus stop in West Denton Way after the incident in February. Credit: NCJ Media

Joe, from Blakelaw, in Newcastle, died at the scene after he was struck by Wallace's car as he waited for a bus on West Denton Way, in West Denton, Newcastle, at around 4pm on Sunday 15 October.

Richard Herrmann, mitigating, said Wallace, who was around five times the limit for cocaine breakdown product Benzolecgonine, has no previous convictions and had a clean driving licence.

He added that his client has two young children.

