Fire crews are dealing with a large blaze at an industrial estate in Gateshead.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service received 81 calls from the public reporting the fire at Addison Industrial Estate, in the Stella area of Ryton, at 11pm on Sunday 14 July.

Seven fire engines and one aerial ladder platform were in attendance at its peak.

Northumbria Police and the North East ambulance service have also been on the scene.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and those nearby are urged to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire service confirmed on Monday morning that crews were likely to be there for a while.

Posting on X at 4.30am, a spokesperson for the service said: "TWFRS still have 7 appliances in attendance at Addison Industrial Estate, Stella, Ryton.

"Members of the public should avoid the area and local residents should keep windows and doors closed.

Further information will be posted as the situation changes."

