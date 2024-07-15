The first batch of artwork inspired by and created using the trunk of the Sycamore Gap tree is now on display at four locations along Hadrian's Wall.

Printmaker Shona Branigan created the 'Heartwood' exhibition of five pieces of artwork using a giant 90cm-wide disc of the felled tree's trunk.

Each print is individually themed, named, and coloured, showing off every ring, groove and detail from the tree trunk, which has an almost heart-shaped appearance.

The work is part of a project to ensure the tree's legacy and is the first official National Trust-commissioned art since the tree was cut down in September 2023.

How were the prints made?

Artist Shona Branigan is known for her print work and was asked to create the pieces by the National Trust.

She said the process took "several hours".

"The actual process of printing the Sycamore gap has been epic," Ms Branigan said.

"It's a really big piece and a slow process due to it all being done by hand, first creating a printable surface from the rough wood, then applying traditional inks, before beginning the slow process of printing using a bone folder tool so that I can reach every nuance of the surface.

"The paper is laid on top and becomes embossed with the 3D shape of the wood and tree rings, which are the embodiment of the landscape in tree cellular form.

"It's taken several hours, and my muscles are definitely aching after the effort."

Each print is individually themed, named and coloured. Credit: National Trust

The famous tree, which stood in a dip along Hadrian's Wall, was a North East landmark.

It was thought to be more than 200 years old and was hailed as one of the most photographed trees in the country.

After its felling, the tree was removed from the site by the National Trust.

It now is kept in a secure, top secret location.

Two men have each been charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to the Sycamore Gap tree and Hadrian's Wall.

They both deny all charges.

A police investigation followed the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree. Credit: PA

The prints will be on display at Newcastle City Library, Hexham Abbey (which will house two prints), Housesteads Visitor Centre, and Carlisle Tourist Information Centre until 1 September.

The five pieces will then go on display together at The Queen's Hall, in Hexham, from 6 September until 19 October 2024.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust at Hadrian’s Wall, said: "The Sycamore Gap tree was adored by so many, and it is through their memories, words and pictures that it lives on today.

"We wanted to create opportunities for the public to further connect with the tree, building on its significance and its place in people’s hearts."

