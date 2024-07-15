A man and woman are due to appear in court charged with child cruelty after an investigation in Stockton.

The 35-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were remanded in custody to appear Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday 15 July.

The pair were arrested on Friday. A 20-year-old woman was also arrested but has been bailed to allow for further inquiries to be made.

It follows a police presence in the Yarm Lane area of Stockton.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Two people, a male aged 35 and female aged 41, have been charged with an offence of child cruelty.

"They have been remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on 15 July 2024.

“A third suspect has been bailed to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

“We are no longer concerned for the welfare of anyone else connected to this investigation and have concluded the search at the property on Yarm Lane.

“Enquiries are ongoing, but we would like to provide reassurance that we are confident there is no threat or risk to the safety of the community.”

