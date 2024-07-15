The uncle of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has said he believes there is "still time" for his nephew to become the best goalie in the country's history.

Anthony Logan, who is also deputy headteacher at St Bede's RC Comprehensive School, in Peterlee, in County Durham, said he was "disappointed but proud" after the Three Lions were beat 2-1 by Spain in the Euros final on Sunday 14 July.

Mr Logan told ITV Tyne Tees: "I'm disappointed but proud. Yet again he [Pickford] was probably England's star performer.

"Statistically as well, I think it's noticeable that he's up there with the best goalkeepers England have ever had, and I think there's still time for him to become the best."

Jordan Pickford's uncle said he was "extremely proud" of his nephew's performance during the tournament. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

St Bede's pupil and school goalie Matthew said he was "very proud" of Pickford's performance.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "[A] local lad, he was the only one who deserved that one because of the passion in him. He just deserved it.

"He inspires me a lot because it just shows people from around here - it is possible and to just keep going for it."

Lucy, who is also part of the school's football team, said: "I'm proud of the boys because they got so far.

"Me, myself, being in a final I know how hard it is and how gutted they must have felt losing.

"I know if I lost my final with my girls I probably would have been gutted as well, but they did so well."

England lost out of winning the trophy at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

A late second-half goal from Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal helped defeat England in the end.

It put the Spanish back on track after an equaliser from England substitute Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute.

Pickford managed to save a number of attempts by the Spanish, and had played a pivotal role in helping the England squad make it to the finals.

In the semi-final against Switzerland, the Washington-born goalkeeper held his own during an intense penalty shoot-out in the last knock-out stage of the tournament.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Pickford celebrate after the semi-final penalty shoot-out. Credit: PA

Alan Fisher, the player's former PE teacher at St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, praised his ex-pupil's performance.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "Jordan is such a highly focused individual. He'll be disappointed. He probably said to himself, 'I could have done this' when the goals went in."And so I think this is that's the way he is. But, you know, his career and club and country has led to him bouncing back all the time.

"I'm sure he's already looking forward to start the new Premier League season and what's going to happen next."

Mr Fisher has hopes the player could one day get his hands on a trophy.

"We'll see what happens next in the next two years for the World Cup or European championships," he continued. "I mean, [at] 30 years old, he's still in his prime."

Speaking to ITV Sport after the defeat, Pickford's family were at the forefront of his mind as he reflected on his performance.

The England goalkeeper said: "To get to a final you've got to be proud, but also I'm absolutely devastated for us as players and for England as the nation.

"I'm gutted for my family, been on my journey with me since I was a kid, but got to be proud of what we've tried to achieve and another fallen short again.

"Took the soul out of me to be honest. I've got no more words to be honest, I've given it my all, we've all given it our all. We've just not managed to get it over the line."

David Wheater, who played and trained with Gareth Southgate, said he should be proud of himself. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Also flying the flag for the region - and no doubt reflecting on his performance over recent weeks - was manager Gareth Southgate.

The England boss made his name as a player and a manager here on Teesside and calls North Yorkshire home.

David Wheater, who trained and played with Southgate at Middlesbrough, said: "He should be proud but obviously gutted about last night's result."

Asked whether he thought he would stay, he said: "I don't know," he added. "Would he want to?

"I've read stuff that he's been offered another deal.

"But yeah, it'd be a lot of hard work for him and results like that might be a lot of pressure on him - and will he want them feelings again - losing massive games - or will he just want to live at home happy?"

