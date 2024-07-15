A Gateshead teenager left blind by a brain tumour is taking on his final daredevil mission before focusing his attention on his studies.

Jack Thompson has already raised almost £170,000 for charity Young Lives Vs Cancer but will brave a skydive for one last fundraising push before knuckling down for his GCSEs.

The 16-year-old was diagnosed with a low grade glioma on his optic nerve at just four months old, leaving him registered blind.

He has since undergone seven rounds of chemotherapy, proton therapy and needs to have regular brain scans, and growth hormone injections every night.

A scan two weeks ago revealed his tumour is stable.

Jack will take on his final daredevil fundraiser before "retiring" to focus on his GCSEs. Credit: PA

Jack said the skydive is his final daring pursuit before "retiring and concentrating on GCSEs".

He said: "I have been really lucky to have had so many great opportunities because of the charity and so I want to give back to them so other children in similar situations to me have that too.

"I started fundraising in Morrisons (in 2018) and Young Lives Vs Cancer was their chosen charity.

"So far, I’ve raised £169,000, including the money we’ve raised towards the skydive but the challenge is 200 for 200, so that’s £200,000 and 200 Morrisons stores and to celebrate that, I wanted to do something big.

"Nothing’s stopped me really and I’ve noticed when I go out and about, a lot of people do not necessarily realise what I’ve been through because I am so confident."

Over the years, Jack has taken on various other challenges, including the Mini North Run, and has organised raffles and bake sales to raise money.

The skydive will take place at the SkyHigh Skydiving centre in Peterlee on 20 July.

So far Jack has raised close to £20,000 out of his £50,000 target for the stunt.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: "Jack is such an incredible person.

"At the age of 16 he has already raised a phenomenal amount of money for Young Lives Vs Cancer and his fundraising work is nothing short of remarkable."

