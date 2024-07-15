A woman is in a critical condition after being cut free from a vehicle which crashed into a garage in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following the serious single-vehicle collision near Tame Bridge, between Stokesley and Hutton Rudby.

The black 24-reg Kia Sportage SUV was travelling from Seamer to Tame Bridge when the crash happened just before 8am on Monday (15 July).

Police said the vehicle left the road and collided with a detached garage which had a blue Ford Focus car inside.

The driver and sole occupant of the Sportage, a woman aged in her early 40s, had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters and given emergency treatment by paramedics.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she is in a critical condition. Her family have been informed about the incident and are receiving support.

A Great North Air Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Our critical care team was activated at 8.10am to reports of a road traffic collision near Stokesley and Hutton Rudby. "They arrived on scene at 8.22am and worked alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance to assess and treat a patient. "The patient was then taken to hospital."

The detached garage and Ford Focus were extensively damaged in the collision. There was no one at the address at the time of the incident.

While the damaged building has been checked by a structural engineer, people are advised to keep away from the property for safety reasons.

Along with witnesses, North Yorkshire Police are appealing for relevant dashcam, cycle-cam, CCTV and doorbell footage that may have captured the incident or the Sportage as it approached the location from the direction of Seamer.

The force issued a warning that road closures, including the closure following the incident, are for all road users.

A spokesperson said: "Disappointingly, some cyclists ignored the road closure signs that were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene until it reopened just after 1pm. Such closures are for everyone - motorists, pedestrians and cyclists included."

Anyone with information should email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk and Peter.Keenen@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 12240125540.

