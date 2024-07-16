Detectives have issued a warning following the deaths of three people which they say could be linked to a batch of suspected dangerous drugs.

An investigation is underway after two men and a women were all confirmed as having died in the South Shields area on Tuesday 16 July.

Officers believe the deaths could be potentially linked to the same drugs batch and have issued an urgent warning to the public.

They have informed the next of kin of all three people – a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s.

Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “While the circumstances surrounding these three deaths remain unexplained, our over-arching priority as a force is to protect people from harm.

“While it remains unconfirmed at this stage, we are exploring the possibility that all three deaths are linked to drugs and possibly the same batch which has led to fatal medical episodes.

“We would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs. It is, however, important that we ensure this warning message is spread far and wide, given all three deaths occurred in the same town – and in similar circumstances.

“If you are a drug user, or know anybody struggling with addiction, please be mindful of this message as we suspect this particular batch could have fatal consequences.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting reference: NP-20240716-0556.

People can also call 101 to pass on any information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...