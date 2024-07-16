Images taken at the scene of a fire on an industrial estate in Gateshead show the dramatic moment a "serious" fire took hold.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have released the pictures taken during the blaze at Addison Industrial Estate, in the Stella area of Ryton.

At its peak, seven engines were in attendance and one aerial ladder was used by officers trying to extinguish the blaze. It happened on Sunday 14 July.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed at the time. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service confirmed other officers remained at the scene to help dampen down the flames.

Firefighters left the scene on Monday 15th July at around 6pm.

In a statement, TWFRS said: "We can confirm that all crews have now left the site in Gateshead, which saw a serious fire take hold late on Sunday evening (14 July).

"The last remaining firefighters left the industrial estate location in Ryton yesterday tea-time at approximately 6pm."

Firefighters were at the scene after receiving 81 calls from members of the public. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

They continued: “In total ten fire appliances, 54 firefighters and accompanying officers all helped to tackle and extinguish the blaze."We would like to thank all of our region-wide emergency service colleagues and partners for their support in helping to resolve the situation."

