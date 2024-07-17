Four teenagers have been arrested after a vehicle collided with a police car and two other vehicles in Newcastle.

The boys, two aged 17-years-old, one aged 16, and another 15, remain in custody.

Northumbria Police received an alert to the movement of a vehicle travelling in the Kenton area of Newcastle.

In a statement, police said: "Officers were deployed to the scene and witnessed the vehicle driving in a dangerous manner - before it collided with a police vehicle and two other vehicles belonging to members of the public.

"Thankfully nobody was injured."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

