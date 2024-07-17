A woman has died after she sustained "serious injuries" while travelling on a bus in Washington.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was on the single decker number 4 bus, operated by Go North East, on Follingsby Lane.

The bus came to a stop at the junction between the lane and Follingsby Avenue, when the woman sustained serious injures on Monday 12 February 2024.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

Police say they were not informed of the incident at that time.

On Monday 8 July, the woman was found dead at her home in Washington, and her death was then reported to Northumbria Police.

Officers from the force have now launched a full investigation to determine whether her injuries sustained on the bus were a contributing factor to her death.

Her next of kin are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

Northumbria Police's Sergeant Russell Surrey said: "First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family of the woman involved.

"We will continue to support them in any way that we can while our enquiries continue.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we know this bus route is very popular and there will have been a number of witnesses to this particular incident.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the bus at that time on February 12 and might have saw what happened.

"Your support with our investigation could prove to be really valuable as we look to establish exactly what happened."

Officers asking for anyone on board at the time to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...