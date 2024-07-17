Psychologists have said a violent killer should be released from prison at his fifth parole hearing, saying he has shown "shame" for his "monstrous past".

Farm worker Steven Ling was jailed for life in December 1998 for murdering 29-year-old Joanne Tulip, stabbing her 60 times during sex in Northumberland.

A charge of rape was left on file at the time.

The recommendation to release Ling from prison was made on the second day of his public parole hearing, with the first day of the hearing branded a "farce" by Ms Tulip's mother, Doreen Soulsby.

She said there was a lack of consideration for victims’ families after it was announced that Ling’s evidence would be heard in private.

When asked on Wednesday about Ling’s anxiety around giving evidence in public, Psychologist B, who was instructed by the prisoner, said his concerns were around the "exposure of every detail of his past life".

Questioned on whether Ling would be able to cope with media scrutiny were he to be released from prison, she said: "There is no doubt there is a very difficult month to six weeks in the community but the intrusion is not about having to give a very, very detailed account of all the monstrous things he has done in the past."

Psychologist A, instructed by the prison, said: "Shame has been an ongoing factor which will never disappear for him."

Both witnesses recommended his release from prison, subject to a risk management plan.

Joanne Tulip was stabbed multiple times in Stamfordham, Northumberland in 1997. Credit: PA

Psychologist A said she believes the risk Ling poses is "manageable in the community", saying: "I believe that now means his risk is at a level where he does not need to be kept in prison anymore."

Psychologist B told the panel: "I believe he meets the test for release and no longer needs to be detained for the protection of the public."

The panel heard how a past risk assessment had identified a number of factors which led to him attacking Ms Tulip, including a preoccupation with sex, sexual interest in indecent exposure, capacity to use force to secure sexual gratification, entitlement towards sex, and a negative attitude towards women.

The assessment also identified issues with Ling’s own self-worth and self-esteem.

Both psychologists agreed that there was no evidence that Ling had an enduring interest in inflicting violence to achieve sexual gratification.

Steven Ling was recommended for release by two pyschologists, subject to a risk management plan. Credit: PA

Psychologist B said: “I think what we have is a much clearer history of something which I think is difficult to explain but often encountered which is a fantasy that coercion will quickly move into seduction.

" He is aroused by the shock on the victim’s face around indecent exposure and then what people tend to talk about is that somehow the woman will admire, or be seduced, or want to go out with them, or want to have sex with them."

She added: "I’m not denying that there is an aggressive quality to the entitled attitude he had to women,” she continued.

" There is no doubt he has got an entitlement frame of mind – I could have her – but it is still associated, despite the coercive, aggressive start, it is associated with that somehow leading to consensual encounters."

Psychologist A said: "There was also some desire to get some sort of revenge and humiliation and make women feel bad at the same time. He has been quite open about that."

Both witnesses said that risk factors have been addressed, adding that Ling has built “insight and awareness” into his offending and has chosen abstinence.

Asked if he appreciated the gravity of his offending on Ms Tulip and her loved ones, psychologist A said it is something he regularly discusses and this can be "helpful" in deterring him from straying into unhealthy thoughts.

Psychologist B said Ling would "refer to himself as a monster" when talking to them.

Questioned on why Ling used so much violence in his offending in 1997, psychologist B said: "There was both a panic, a desire to get away with the crime, and there was a kind of rage that erupted that was about her, about women, about his life, about himself and he absolutely lost control."

Psychologist A added: "I think the areas of risk that we do understand well in regards to attitude towards women, a desire for revenge and humiliation, the sex and rape fantasies … those factors combined with that extreme emotional reaction, linked to the triggers that we have discussed just now, give an explanation for that behaviour."

The parole hearing continues.

