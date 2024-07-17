England defender Lucy Bronze has signed a two-year deal with Chelsea after leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Bronze, from Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland, has won seven trophies in her career, including two Champions League titles during her stint at the Spanish club.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool full-back will make the move back to England to play for the Blues, who have won the past five editions of the Women's Super League (WSL).

In a statement, the 32-year-old said: "To know I’m a Chelsea player still feels a little bit surreal.

"It’s obviously a club I know so much about and have done for such a long time.

"I’m really excited to be back in England. My family are so excited as well to get to more of my games.

"I’m excited to be in London, to see what the capital holds and to be at a club that is renowned for winning so many trophies."

The Lioness has been capped 125 times by her country and helped them to glory, winning the 2022 Euros.

She also won the WSL title with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014 and with Manchester City in 2016.

Bronze left City in 2017 before returning three years later after a stint with Lyon, where she won three consecutive Champions League titles.

In 2022, she then headed to Barcelona, playing 70 times in all competitions and scoring five goals.

Chelsea’s general manager Paul Green said: "Lucy will bring leadership to the group. She is a serial winner and a versatile defender.

"She has lots of experience and a winning mentality which we feel will fit well into the squad."

