Police are trying to trace a woman who was reportedly kicked in the head and headbutted during an incident in Hartlepool.

The woman was outside the Library on York Road at around 4.20pm on Tuesday 16 July, when it is reported she was assaulted.

She then left the scene and got onto a bus in the direction of Clavering.

Cleveland Police says officers want to speak to her as a matter of urgency.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident shortly afterwards and has been bailed while officers continue their enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the identity of the victim or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Information can be provided to Cleveland Police via 101, quoting reference number SE24134155.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...