Two people have been arrested after three people have died following a suspected batch of dangerous drugs in South Tyneside.

An investigation was launched after an incident in the South Shields area on Tuesday 16 July.

Northumbria Police have said that a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s, had died from drugs which "led to fatal medical episodes."

Officers believe that all three deaths could be potentially linked to the same drugs batch - and have issued an urgent warning to the public.

Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “We would never advocate anyone taking illegal drugs. It is, however, important that we ensure this warning message is spread far and wide, given all three deaths occurred in the same town – and in similar circumstances.

“If you are a drug user, or know anybody struggling with addiction, please be mindful of this message as we suspect this particular batch could have fatal consequences.”

"Our enquiries remain at a very early stage, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could prove harmful to our investigation," Detective Inspector Emma Martin added.

A man aged in his 30s, and a woman aged in her 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of the supply of Class A drugs.

Both people remain in police custody, Northumbria Police have said.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is being urged to contact police.

