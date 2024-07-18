A previously unseen self-portrait by former pitman Norman Cornish will go on display after being discovered on the other side of a painting.

More than 50 paintings, drawings and sketches by Cornish and LS Lowry will be shown as part of the Kith and Kinship exhibition at the Bowes Museum, in County Durham.

It includes some works which have never gone on public display.

A self portrait, showing Cornish's younger self, was found hidden on the back of the painting Bar Scene while conservation work was being carried out.

Jon Old, conservator at the Bowes Museum said: “The painting had a back board set into its stretcher that appeared to be resting on the back of the painting, which I thought was unusual.

"So, I decided to remove the board to see if it was affecting the painting, and to my surprise it revealed this wonderful other painting on the reverse, which was quite magical.

"I felt very privileged to have been the first person since Norman Cornish to see this self-portrait and look forward to the reaction of our visitors when they see it too.”

The unseen self portrait was found in the back of the painting Bar Scene by Norman Cornish. Credit: Claire Collinson Photography

The exhibition at the museum, at Barnard Castle, aims to capture the sense of community, warmth and friendship forged in the industrial scenes captured in both artist's works.

Vicky Sturrs, director of programmes and collections at the Bowes Museum, said: “Both Cornish and Lowry were extraordinary storytellers of their time – recording and depicting the lives of the people in their communities as well as the North East’s familiar landscapes in scenes that we can all relate to.

“Many of the works in this exhibition have an incredibly visceral feel – you can almost feel the warmth of the home, smell the chip van and hear the laughter.

“Visitors will be greeted by self-portraits from each artist – including the newly discovered Cornish self-portrait – alongside a pencil drawing of the majestic Stone Gallery in Newcastle upon Tyne, where the two artists exhibited together for over 15 years.

“This really sets the scene for Kith and Kinship, showing the long relationship they shared.

“Cornish and Lowry had a beautiful way of capturing everyday scenes associated with the North, but our exhibition will also showcase a different side of the region that is perhaps unexpected, which we hope visitors will really enjoy.”

The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday 20 July and runs until 19 January 2025

