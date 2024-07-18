Queues have been forming at an ATM dispensing free sausage rolls in Newcastle.

Greggs launched the pop-up machine on Thursday 18 July much to the delight of passersby on Grainger Street, in the city centre.

The bakery chain teamed up with British bank Monzo for the stunt following an apparent back and forth on X, formerly Twitter.

In a post on X on Monday, alongside a picture of cash machines, Greggs said: "Imagine if these dispensed Sausage Rolls instead of cash..."

People queue to get a taste of the novelty experience on Grainger Street. Credit: NCJ Media

Monzo posted the same image with the word 'Greggs' on the ATMs and sausage rolls being dispensed, challenging the North East-based business to "make this happen."

Greggs then committed to the sausage roll machine after five retweets.

The attraction has proved a hit among those in the city centre who have been forming an orderly line to enjoy the novelty.

The gimmick comes hot on the heels of the launch of the firm's fish finger sandwich in May.

Following a teaser on X, an Instagram post then followed, featuring South Shields comedian Rosie Ramsey handing out the new sandwiches to customers on the North East coast.

Greggs had already enjoyed a strong start to the year after notching up a sales hike with an expansion across the nation's high streets.

In May, the firm reported a 7.4% rise in like-for-like sales for the first 19 weeks of 2024.

It hit a milestone for 2,500 shops trading nationwide, having expanded the chain by 27 on a net basis – those opened less those closed – in the 19 weeks to 11 May.

The group said at the time that it remained on track for full-year expectations after the first quarter trading and said that it continued to forecast a 4% to 5% rise in its own costs over the year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...