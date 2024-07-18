A teenager has been charged following the death of a 15-year-old in a collision in Newcastle last month.

Police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Stamfordham Road shortly after 1am on 10 June.

Conner Loder, 15, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 July.

Five males, aged between 13 and 27, were previously arrested in connection with the incident. They remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Conner’s family and loved ones following their tragic loss.

“We will continue to support them and offer any help we can.”

Chief Insp Hood added: “Following an extensive investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit a teenager has now been charged to appear in court in relation to the incident which saw Conner sadly killed.

“With proceedings now active, we would urge everyone to refrain from speculation – both online and in the community.”

