A teenager has been remanded in custody following the death of a 15-year-old in a crash in Newcastle last month.Shortly after 1am on 10 June, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Stamfordham Road in Newcastle.

Conner Loder, 15, died at the scene, and another youngster was left with serious injuries.A 16-year-old boy appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Thursday 18 July where he pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving without insurance.

The teenager cannot be identified for legal reasons.District Judge Kate Meek adjourned the case to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court on 15 August.

Five males, aged between 13 and 27, were previously arrested in connection with the incident. They remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

