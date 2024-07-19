Bamburgh named best UK seaside town for fourth year in a row

Bamburgh in Northumberland has been ranked as the UK's best seaside town - for the fourth year in a row.

In a survey of almost 5,000 Which? members, Bamburgh received five-star ratings for its beach, seafront, scenery, tourist attractions, and peace and quiet.

It also scored an 86% overall destination score as ranked by members.

The historic location boasts the famous Bamburgh Castle, which stands on a volcanic outcrop of rock, above miles of white, sandy beach.

The castle is open to visitors all year round. Credit: PA

Remains of the castle, which was built by the Normans on the site of an Anglo-Saxon fort, date back to the 12th century, according to Historic England.

It became a royal fortress in 1095 and is now run by the Armstrong family and is open to the public.

In the Which? survey, visitors said the castle "is probably the most impressive castle in the British Isles".

What makes Bamburgh the UK's best?

ITV Tyne Tees' Northumberland Correspondent Tom Barton took a trip to the coast in August 2023 to find out just that.

Other elements they liked about the town was its "wild, beautiful beach" and the handful of pubs, restaurants and cafes in the village.

It has a population of 400 people and won the contest over 120 other UK towns and villages.

North East beach Tynemouth Longsands also made it into the top five seaside destinations as part of the survey.

