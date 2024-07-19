Some GP surgeries and hospitals in the North East and North Cumbria have resorted to using paper patient records and hand-writing prescriptions after being hit by an international IT problem.

The NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) said GP practices and NHS trusts have put in place "continuity plans" while they try to solve the problem. They said there is currently no known impact to 999 or other emergency services.

Chief medical officer at the ICB, Dr Neil O'Brien, said: "Our teams are all working hard to minimise disruption to NHS services from this worldwide issue.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes, and would ask everyone to be patient while we manage the situation."

Dr O'Brien urged the public to only call 999 or A&E if it is a life-threatening emergency.

He added that patients should still attend any pre-booked appointments unless told otherwise.

The IT issue has disrupted transport, businesses and other services around the world.

Banks, supermarkets and television broadcasts are reporting issues disrupting services, with some airlines warning of delays and some airports grounding flights.

Middlesbrough FC confirmed in a statement that their card payment system was down earlier this morning, but that it now able to accept payments again.

They said tickets for Saturday's match are available from counters only today.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said the government is working "at pace with industry" to address IT issues causing train and air disruption.

NHS England said most GP practices are affected, with pharmacies also reporting disruption.

