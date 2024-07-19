A school uniform bank volunteer said she had to lock herself in the shop due to the impact of anti-social behaviour.

Jen Wake, from Blyth, said she was left "dragging" herself to work in the shop after being so scared by anti-social behaviour in the area.

Ms Wake told ITV Tyne Tees that she has dealt with people coming into the second-hand uniform shop and verbally abusing her. She said the incidents got so bad, that she had to report them to the police.

The founder of Uniform for All Northumberland, said: "I feel quite sad about it. I do this on a voluntary basis. I'll do anything for anybody but I think there comes a point where you have to try and protect yourself.

"I had that door locked and people had to ring before they came in, and I could see who was at the door.

"I was actually dragging myself in. I really didn't want to be here. But I'm here for the community, so I felt I had to be here."

Jen Wake said members of the community helped her install CCTV after the incidents. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Ms Wake set up the shop to help parents and families struggling with the cost of living. She sells school uniforms, among other items for children, on a 'pay-as-you-feel' basis.

She said to ITV Tyne Tees that during her past year living and working in Blyth, she believes anti-social behaviour has "doubled at least".

It has left her "struggling mentally," she said.

Statistics show Blyth's top crime is currently anti-social behaviour

Police statistics published from the most recent month available show of all crimes in Blyth in May, anti-social behaviour has been the most popular.

There were 203 instances of the crime over the course of that month.

Other statistics show that anti-social behaviour was the second most common crime in the town between June 2023 and May 2024.

Ms Wake's experience comes as Northumbria Police have launched a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour and serious violence today (19 July).

Project Shield will deliver increased patrols by officers in "hotspot" areas across the force area, as well as targeted action in areas of concern.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: "I want people to feel that their streets are safer, and their community is stronger, and I know the launch of this project is a significant step towards achieving that.

"This project is about us all coming together as one, looking closely at the intelligence and data and targeting areas of concern with a direct response – a real boost in activity. This will help local people feel reassured as well as helping to catch those responsible for causing misery and harm in our communities."

