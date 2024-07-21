Three men have been charged in connection with an incident where a man was hit by a car, leaving him needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened on the evening of 17 February in Hartlepool, which was investigated by detectives from Hartlepool CID.

A 40-year-old man reported being struck by a vehicle in Davison Drive, leaving him with injuries to his back and pelvis and internal injuries which were treated in hospital.

Three men aged 20, 22, and 48 are now due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 22 July).

The 20-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault, with Section 18 assault and with criminal damage.

The 22-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault.

The 48-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit Section 18 assault and with criminal damage.

All three have been remanded in custody until their court appearance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...