North Yorkshire's Dan Brown has history in his sights on what promises to be a thrilling final day of the 152nd golf Open Championship.

Brown, alongside fellow Englishman Justin Rose, are part of a six-way tie for tussle for second behind the American Billy Horschel at Royal Troon, Scotland.

The top 24 players started separated by just six shots.

World number 272 Brown would be the lowest ranked major champion since Ben Curtis won the 2003 Open when ranked 396th.

It is the Yorkshireman from North Allerton's debut at the Open Championship.

He only secured his first appearance thanks to a birdie on the last hole of a 36-hole qualifier at West Lancashire.

Brown held the outright lead until an unfortunate double bogey on the 18th but a third round of 73 left him just a shot behind Horschel, who scrambled his way to an astounding 69 in wet and windy conditions.

