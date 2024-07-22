A Middlesbrough rescue dog is struggling to get adopted because of his unusually sad looking face.

Three-year-old Staffie cross Draygo was rescued by RSPCA officers due to welfare concerns.

He has been with the team at RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre, in Middlesbrough, since March and has been nursed back to full health.

While staff have said he is a friendly, happy boy, he has a glum face which his carers think may be putting people off of him.

Great Ayton kennel supervisor, Rebecca Cooper, said: “Draygo was in a real state when he came into our care. He was malnourished, skinny and shutdown.

“But since he’s been with us he’s really blossomed. He was reserved but with time his sweet, gentle, friendly personality has started to shine through.

“He’s a fun, bouncy dog who loves to play with tennis balls and go for walks.

“He’s such a lovely lad with so much love to give but he has got a rather glum expression and I’m worried that it’s putting off potential adopters.”

Three-year-old Draygo was rescued by the RSPCA due to welfare concerns. Credit: RSPCA

Draygo was re-homed briefly last month but was returned to the centre because he struggled with separation related behaviour.

The team said they would now like to find Draygo a home with experienced dog owners who can help him settle in before teaching him slowly and positively how to be happy when he is left home alone.

Rebecca added: “Unfortunately Draygo does struggle when he’s home alone so we’d like to find him a family who will be around for most of the day and can help him adjust to life in his new home before slowly working on his separation worries.

“Draygo also loves food. After he spent so much of his life starving, he now loves his mealtimes and treats and he’ll never have to go hungry again. He’s happy to sit and chew a tasty treat or even show off his tricks for some yummy treats.

“He can be anxious and needs a patient owner who will take the time to build up a bond with him. Once he learns that nothing bad will happen you’ll have a friend for life.

“We all love spending time with Draygo and will be sad to say goodbye to him, but it’s definitely his turn to find his happy ending.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...