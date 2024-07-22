Disruption across the Tyne and Wear Metro network is continuing as the fleet undergoes checks for faults which "will take several days".

Nexus advised commuters against travelling at rush hour on Monday 22 July due to a reduced service causing gaps between trains of up to 24 mins.

In a statement from the operator, Nexus said: "Metro is operating to all stations but there are gaps between trains of up to 24 minutes on the Green Line and on the Yellow Line.

"We advise our customers to avoid travel during the rush hour if they can or to seek alternative transport, leave extra time for journeys if you are travelling by Metro.

"Our train supplier, Stadler, has found a fault in part of the pantograph that draws power from the overhead line.

"They need time to check the whole fleet and replace any faulty parts, to avoid the risk of the overhead wire being pulled down causing more serious disruption.

"These checks will take several days but we will keep customers updated about the impact on Metro services."

The pantograph - the stick of metal between the train and the overhead lines - has a part on it called a carbon strip.

It is understood that the carbon strips on all trains are being checked to make sure they are not faulty.

The service is operating to all destinations but eight trains are currently out of action.

ITV News Tyne Tees has approached Stadler for comment.

