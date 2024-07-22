A killer has been jailed for life after pleading guilty to the murder of a man in Newcastle.

Gavin Train fatally stabbed Bradley Tams on Cartmel Green, in Slatyford, just before midnight on 6 December last year

Responding to a report of an assault, officers found Bradley, 23, with serious injuries and he died at the scene.

CCTV showed Train, along with his mother Andrea Train and friend Lewis Allison, fleeing the area following the attack.

An investigation revealed that Train sought retribution for a previous dispute, and was notified that Bradley was in the area that night.

Northumbria Police said the 24-year-old followed Bradley’s taxi in a car, before confronting him and engaging in a verbal and physical altercation.

Bradley suffered a single wound to his side and escaped into a neighbouring block of flats, but died a short time later despite the efforts of emergency responders.

Bradley Tams died at the scene of the stabbing in Slatyford. Credit: Northumbria Police

Train, of Rothay Place, Newcastle, was arrested within hours and charged with murder. He pleaded guilty to the offence at Newcastle Crown Court in a hearing last month.

On Monday (22 July), he attended the same court where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, and must serve a minimum of 21 years.

Allison, 24, of Roundhill Avenue, Blakelaw, and Andrea Train, 49, of Rothay Place, Newcastle, both pleaded guilty to charges of violent disorder in the same hearing last month.

Andrea Train was sentenced to three years and four months behind bars, with half of the term to be served on licence.

Allison was handed the same sentence, and ordered to serve a further six months in custody for a separate offence of breaching a community order.

Gavin Train, Andrea Train, Lewis Allison were all sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: Northumbria Police

Speaking after the sentencing, Bradley's sister Lauren Weatherson described the family's heartbreak at losing their loved one at the hands of those he would have classed as his "best friends".

“Bradley was the closest thing I had left of my father," she said. “My brother and I grew up side by side having only 14 months between us. He lit up every room he stepped in, he was always so full of life.

“My nights have become sleepless, my days have become tiresome. I am constantly thinking about my brother's last moments in life and the pain he would have felt physically and emotionally.

“Any homicide would be difficult to get past but the people responsible in my brother’s case makes this a whole lot worse. My brother was killed by people he would have called his best friends.

“I am not the same person anymore, no one in my family is. We are all broken.

“One thing I wish for in the future is for these people to think about their actions so that another family doesn't have to go through the pain and grief my family and I have.”

Bradley's mother Julie Weatherson, also paid tribute to her son and spoke of her pain at losing a child.

She said: “My life changed forever when Bradley was born. I cannot describe the love I felt when he was first placed into my arms.

“From a young age, Bradley was full of character and always had lots of friends. I would describe Bradley as the life and soul of the party and always the joker.

“He loved and adored his family and would do anything for us.

“Since Bradley was taken from me, my life has not been the same. I am not the same person – a part of me died when Bradley died."

She added: “Bradley wasn't a saint and did have his own issues prior to his death but I always knew how much he loved and cared for me.

“People say that time is a healer, but I am yet to experience this. I miss my handsome boy every second of every day.”

Bradley Tams with his mum Julie Weatherson. Credit: Northumbria Police

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been an incredibly tragic case and my thoughts remain with Bradley’s family and friends during what has been a devastating time for them.

“No sentence will erase the heartbreak of losing a beloved son, brother and father.”

Det Ch Insp Smith added: “There is zero justification for the course of events which led to Bradley’s death, and Gavin Train’s decision to arm himself that night has unfortunately had fatal consequences.

“That decision to carry a weapon is the reason Bradley is no longer with us, and as a Force this case once again reflects our clear message to those who carry knives and choose to involve themselves in violence.

“Violence destroys lives and has no place in our communities, and we would urge you to think again not just for yourself, but for your family and loved ones too.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...