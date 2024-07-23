A dangerous driver out for ice cream rammed into a Teesside grandfather's car while his grandchildren sat in the vehicle, a court heard.

Jason Hackett parked up outside Gelato Jojo, in Seaton Carew, on the evening of 2 April, last year.

Teesside Crown Court heard the 31-year-old's victim was also parked up on The Front with his wife and their grandchildren.

Hackett was reportedly making a scene and appeared under the influence when his victim offered to get him a taxi and tried to stop him driving.

But the court heard the defendant became abusive and accelerated away before reversing at speed into the victim's car.

On Monday 22 July, Hackett was sentenced to 12 months in prison for dangerous driving at Teesside Crown Court.

Prosecuting the case, Andrew Turton, said the area was busy with pedestrians but Hackett was drawing attention to himself while buying ice cream.

"He was making a scene of himself and he appeared intoxicated," he said.

"He got in his car and the victim approached the defendant and said 'come on you can't drive like that mate, we'll sort you a taxi'."

The Middlesbrough court heard the defendant was abusive and, as the victim tried to remove the keys, the defendant drove off with the victim still partly in the window.

Other pedestrians had to move out of the way to avoid being hit during the incident.

Mr Turton said: "After the defendant accelerated away at speed he then reversed at speed towards [the victim's] car, crashing into it with his wife and young grandchildren within."

The court heard the defendant caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Summarising an impact statement from the victim, Mr Turton said: "He's particularly upset about the affect on his grandchildren, he thought he was going to be killed.

"This is someone who is reasonably robust having served in the Armed Forces."

The court heard the defendant has convictions dating back to 2004 including multiple dangerous driving offences. He is currently serving an 82-month prison sentence for attempted robbery, robbery, and dwelling house burglaries.

In mitigation, the court heard the defendant pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at an earlier hearing on 30 May and the offence predates the robbery and burglary offences.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Jonathan Carroll said: "You have significant and relevant previous convictions. You set about the most appalling dangerous driving.

"As the victim was leaning into your car you drove off, it was there but for the grace of god that he didn't fall under your wheels.

"You then reversed at speed into the front of his car. You are somebody who as well as having a bad record generally, has three previous dangerous driving offences on their record."

The HMP Northumberland defendant was handed a 12-month consecutive custodial sentence. He was also banned from driving for a further 18 months, making a total ban of 59 months.

