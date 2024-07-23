Durham Fringe 'bigger and better' as it returns for fourth year

Organisers of Durham Fringe are promising the 'biggest and best' festival to date as it returns for a fourth year.

The event is will see 90 acts delivering more than 250 performances at eight venues across Durham City from Wednesday 24 July until Sunday 28 July.

With more than 5,000 people attending last year, the festival has grown into a highlight in the arts and culture calendar since its launch in 2021 in the wake of lockdown

The festival director told ITV Tyne Tees the event has become something of a warm-up act for the Edinburgh Fringe.

Stephen Cronin said: "When we first started the festival, our tagline was 'drop in on the way up' because if you enjoy Edinburgh, you will also enjoy the event in Durham as a few acts perform here first.

"We aren't trying to ever compete with Edinburgh or Brighton. Our intent is to do something very sweet, very exciting, energising, different that people can enjoy."

Where will the festival be held?

Performances will be held in eight venues across the city centre, three of which are brand new locations for 2024.

To find out where each show will be performing, visit the Durham Fringe Website.

Durham Fringe aims to be a platform for a diverse range of artists where festival-goers can enjoy everything from plays and comedy shows to musicians, drag artists and workshops.

This year, with the support of partners including Dance City, the festival has an additional focus on dance and physical theatre, which will be presented in the Fonteyn Ballroom in Dunelm House.

As many continue to struggle with the cost of living, ticket prices have been frozen to ensure as many people as possible can engage with the arts and enjoy the shows on offer.

Festival goers are encouraged to choose sustainable travel to get to this year's Fringe. Credit: DURHAM FRINGE

Organisers have even teamed up with Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, to encourage sustainable travel to the event.

Sally Dixon, festival manager, said: “With 250 shows and 90 performers across 8 venues, this will be our biggest Fringe Festival yet.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming festival goers, performers and our volunteers to the city, and are advising people to focus on public transport travel options.”

Durham University's Northern Lights acapella group with Durham Fringe festival director Stephen Cronin. Credit: Durham Fringe

Durham-based St Cuthbert's Hospice has been chosen as the charity partner of this year’s festival.

Development manager Kay Carrick said: “We’re so pleased Durham Fringe Festival have chosen to fundraise for us throughout the festival this year. We're looking forward to seeing some of the incredible shows throughout the city.

"St Cuthbert’s Hospice needs to raise over £2.5 million a year to allow us to provide our services, so support from our local community is essential. Thank you for choosing to support us Durham Fringe Festival!”

Mr Cronin added: "As well as supporting artists and performers, one of our key aims at Durham Fringe CIC (community interest company) is to have positive impacts for our place, and working with the Hospice as a charity partner is a great way to do even more."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...