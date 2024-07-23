A family has paid tribute to a great-grandmother who died five months after suffering serious injuries on a bus.

Ann Garbutt, 76, of the Washington area, sustained serious injuries while on board a bus on Follingsby Lane on the afternoon of Monday 12 February.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. At that stage, Northumbria Police had not been notified of the incident.

Northumbria Police said Mrs Garbutt was found dead at her home in Washington on Monday 8 July and her death was reported to the force.

In a tribute, her family said: “Ann was born, and lived her whole life, in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

“She was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

“Throughout her whole life, she was always helping and looking after other people.

“Ann was passionate about her family and many friends – and she loved travelling, often visiting many places in the UK and abroad.

“She will be missed by all who knew her and leaves a huge gap in so many people’s lives.

“As a family, we would respectfully ask to be given the time to grieve as we attempt to process our loss.”

Officers from the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mrs Garbutt's death.

As part of this, officers are looking at whether her injuries sustained on the bus was a contributing factor.

It was understood that a blue Mercedes single decker number 4 bus, operated by Go North East, had been travelling in an easterly direction on Follingsby Lane at around 3.30pm on Monday 12 February, before coming to a stop at the junction with Follingsby Avenue.

Anyone who was on board the bus and has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting log: NP-20240709-0666.

Alternatively call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...