Joe Morris: Labour's first-ever Hexham MP shares his political inspirations

Hexham was one of the most eye-catching seats in the 2024 General Election - being won by Labour for the first time.

The successful candidate, Joe Morris was born and raised in the town, and admits being an MP has taken a lot of getting used to.

"It's very strange," he told ITV Tyne Tees. "I mean, I went to school just over there. I did my first school play in the Queen's Hall up there. I'm obviously doing a whole new kind of public speaking.

"I bumped into my old head teacher when was on my way to get my haircut. It feels very nice as a community but I'm aware I have been sent down to do a job and to try and get change for people. So I really don't want to let anyone down."

Mr Morris went to school in Hexham and was supported by his old headteacher Tony Webster during his election campaign. During his maiden speech in Parliament, he gave a shout-out he spoke proudly about his school years.

Joe Morris ousted Conservative Guy Opperman to be elected MP for Hexham in the 2024 General Election. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He said: "I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for the education I received at Queen Elizabeth High School. Hexham Middle School, the SEAL First School in Hexham. From teachers like Alison Higgs, Robin Hoddnot, Leanne Higgs and Tony Webster."

Mr Morris has previously worked in public relations and for other Labour MPs however his inspiration for getting into politics in the first place was his Grandad.

"My Granda passed away about 18 months ago and he did not have my politics at all, frankly but he was a very kind, very thoughtful man," he explained. "He really taught me a lot about life and about how to conduct myself.

"He was a real inspiration and really is someone I am always thinking about."

Mr Morris admits he does not want to become Prime Minister at any point in the future with his immediate focus on serving his constituents.

"Certainly at the moment my focus is just on delivering for the constituency, learning my trade as an MP," he said. "Making sure that I am able to effect the most positive constituency that I can."

