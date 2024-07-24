A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police were called to Appledore Close, in the Greenside area of the city at around 10:20pm Monday 22 July after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Laura Robson, 37, was found with serious injuries consistent with being caused by an assault from which she later died.

Ben Hughes, 38, of Appledore Close, was arrested by police as part of their investigations and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 July.

Senior Investigating Officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to reiterate that our thoughts remain with Laura’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“We are continuing to support them following this tragic incident and would ask that they are given time and privacy to process what has happened.

“A man has now been charged with Laura’s murder and is due to appear before court.

“I would ask that the public refrain from any speculation – both online and in the community – and respect the ongoing legal proceedings.

“Anyone who has information regarding our investigation which could assist us should still get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via social media, the live chat function on the force website or complete a crime update form. Alternatively, they can call 101 and quote log number NP-20240722-1264.

