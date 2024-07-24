A police investigation has been launched after suspected human remains were found in a river.

They were reported a member of the public at around 10:05am on Wednesday 24 July near Wear Street in Sunderland and reported to Northumbria Police.

A force spokesperson said: “At around 10:05am today (Wednesday), we received a report of suspected human remains having been discovered on the riverbank near to Wear Street in South Hylton.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene to carry out enquiries.”

