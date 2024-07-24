Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted with a weapon.

Cleveland Police were called to reports of an assault on Kentmere Road in Berwick Hills, Middlesbrough at 6pm on Tuesday 23 July.

The boy had sustained injuries to his chest and neck. He was taken by ambulance to James Cook University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting reference number 139611.

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

