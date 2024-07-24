The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Newcastle at the weekend have paid tribute to him.

Billy Eaglestone suffered serious head injuries in the incident on Binswood Avenue, close to the junction with Sunnyway, in the Blakelaw area at around 9.40am on Sunday 20 July.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Monday 21 July.

In a statement released via Northumbria Police, his family said: “Billy touched the hearts of so many people, as shown by the number of people who have turned up to show their love and support.

“The family would like to thank everybody for their support at this difficult time.”

Sunday's collision took place between an orange and black off-road motorbike and a black MG6 car.

The driver of the car involved in the collision was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers from Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

The collision occurred on Binswood Avenue near the junction with Sunnyway. Credit: Google Maps

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of the Force, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with Billy’s family and loved ones.

“We continue to offer them any support they need at this devastating time.

“Our investigation into the collision remains very much ongoing and I would like to thank those who have already got in touch to offer information.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the moments leading up to the incident which could assist our enquiries.

“Your information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could help us ascertain exactly what happened.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, or via the force website.

Alternatively, contact 101 quoting log number NP-20240721-0339.

