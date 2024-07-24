A video shows the dramatic moment an electricity pole burst into flames in a Northumberland town.

An onlooker shouts "Oh my God" as the pole repeatedly explodes like a firework near a house.

More than 60 people were left without power after the pole on Aydon Road in Corbridge exploded.

Firefighters from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service initially taped off the area and made it safe. A team from Northern Powergrid then repaired the fault which had caused the fire.

Footage shows the momentum the pole exploded. Credit: NCJ Media

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said "On Friday afternoon we were made aware of a fault on an overhead line in Corbridge in Northumberland causing a small fire and affecting the power supply to 64 customers.

"Our teams were dispatched quickly to begin working to repair the fault and get customers back on supply as fast as possible.

"We want to thank our customers for their patience whilst we replaced the damaged pole and got them back on supply on Friday night.

"We also want to thank Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service for their support to make the site safe for our teams to replace the damaged pole."

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called to Aydon Road in Corbridge at 3.03pm and sent one fire engine to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We just cordoned off the area, Northern Powergrid were already there."

